Seahawks’ Marcus Smith has concussion, Dion Jordan could play against Cardinals

Seahawks defensive end sustained a concussion in Sunday’s loss to the Washington Redskins that could keep him out a while.

Smith was injured trying to chase down running back Rob Kelley in the third quarter of Sunday’s game. Smith’s head collided with the shoulder of Seahawks linebacker K.J. Wright. He needed assistance to leave the field of play following the impact.

Head coach Pete Carroll said Smith wasn’t at the team facility on Monday as he was told to stay home.

“He is in the (concussion) protocol and he had a real shot that he took and he might be a little bit,” Carroll said.

Smith has nine tackles and 1.5 sacks with a forced fumble in seven games this season for Seattle. The quick turnaround to a Thursday night game against Arizona presents virtually no possibility for Smith to play this week. His absence could present an opening for a former No. 3 overall draft pick to play for the first time in nearly three years.

Dion Jordan could be activated off the non-football injury list in time for Thursday’s game against the Cardinals. Jordan hasn’t played a regular season game since the end of the 2014 season with the Miami Dolphins. He’s missed each of the last two seasons due to suspensions and injuries. A pair of knee surgeries over the summer forced Jordan to start the year on the non-football injury list.

“He’s ready. He’s ready to go,” Carroll said on his Monday morning radio show on 710 ESPN.”The chance is this is his first week to come back. He had a very good week last week. Thrilled about that for him in particular because it’s been such a long haul to get back. We’ll see how we can mix it in and find him a spot.”

Jordan has practiced the last two weeks with Seattle and has until the middle of next week before he either has to be activated of placed on injured reserve.

“As he has returned to the action the last couple of weeks, it’s been exciting to see him back out there,” Carroll said Monday afternoon. “He is still rusty and there is no way that he can’t be. When he plays for the first time, it will be like his first preseason game in two years. But he is well-equipped. He is a big, strong, fast kid and dying to play and all that stuff. So if this is the time we can get him back out there, we will start the process of returning to ball. He’s got a chance this week.”