Seahawks put fullback Tre Madden on IR

The Seahawks are without a fullback.

The team announced that fullback Tre Madden was going on injured reserve, because of a calf injury suffered last week against Washington.

To fill his roster spot, they promoted linebacker Josh Forrest from their practice squad.

Madden, a former undrafted rookie from Southern Cal, spent last year on IR as well. He won the job in training camp and played in the first eight games, and was a key special teams player. They don’t have another fullback on the roster.

They also signed offensive tackle Isaiah Battle to their practice squad, bringing him back after he was released to make room for the acquisition of Duane Brown.