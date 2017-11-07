Texans to activate tight end C.J. Fiedorowicz from IR

Posted by Darin Gantt on November 7, 2017, 4:35 PM EST
The Texans are about to have another target for Not Colin Kaepernick to throw the ball to.

According to Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle, the Texans are expected to activate tight end C.J. Fiedorowicz from injured reserve this week.

Fiedorowicz was placed on IR after suffering a concussion in the opener. At the time, he was part of a blight at the position, as they had to promote a practice squader for Week Two to have a healthy one.

Fiedorowicz had a breakout season in 2016, with 54 catches for 559 yards and four touchdowns. They extended his contract through the 2020 season in August.

  1. Ugh, I can’t believe all these quality receivers and Watson is done. After watching Obrien pretty much will those teams to three 9-7 years it was pretty stunning to watch it all come together with Watson. And equally amazing to see the team falter so badly after losing one player…

    #franchisequarterbacksarethebomb

  2. Why do people think when a qb goes down that the team should call Kaepernick? The point of back up quarterbacks is to back up the quarterback. If they are gonna call a guy off the street they might as well carry 1 qb all season. And it’s not because he plays for the Kneelers either. The guy had a year and a half of good football then complete regression

