Texans to activate tight end C.J. Fiedorowicz from IR

Getty Images

The Texans are about to have another target for Not Colin Kaepernick to throw the ball to.

According to Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle, the Texans are expected to activate tight end C.J. Fiedorowicz from injured reserve this week.

Fiedorowicz was placed on IR after suffering a concussion in the opener. At the time, he was part of a blight at the position, as they had to promote a practice squader for Week Two to have a healthy one.

Fiedorowicz had a breakout season in 2016, with 54 catches for 559 yards and four touchdowns. They extended his contract through the 2020 season in August.