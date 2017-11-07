Tuesday morning one-liners

Getty Images

Travaris Cadet is the new face in the Bills backfield.

A look at the persistent problems plaguing the Dolphins.

How have the Patriots done coming out of the bye in recent weeks?

Said Jets coach Todd Bowles of his dancing defense, “Not one of them could have been a ‘Soul Train’ dancer. But that’s all right. They’re young and they don’t know any better and they’re having a lot of fun. It keeps us young and keeps us old at the same time.”

The Ravens want LB Za'Darius Smith to clean up the penalties.

Was the loss to the Jaguars the end of the 2017 Bengals?

The Browns are headed toward a big offseason with questions about the guys driving the ship.

The Steelers have won without big numbers from QB Ben Roethlisberger.

Texans P Shane Lechler is having a good season.

A blowout loss to the Jaguars has been followed by better efforts by the Colts.

Charting the evolution of the Jaguars passing offense.

RB DeMarco Murray‘s injuries have been a drag on the Titans offense.

QB Paxton Lynch isn’t ready for a shot in the Broncos lineup.

The Chiefs are looking for answers on the offensive line.

Will a week of rest pay off for the Chargers?

Raiders T Marshall Newhouse has a sense of humor about his fumble on Sunday night.

The sophomore slump hasn’t materialized for Cowboys QB Dak Prescott.

Poking some holes in Giants coach Ben McAdoo’s insistence his team always played hard against the Rams.

CB Ronald Darby should be back for the Eagles after their bye week.

Redskins RB Rob Kelley volunteered to take a big loss after a fumbled snap.

Checking the temperature of Bears coach John Fox’s seat.

WR Marvin Jones had a big Monday night for the Lions.

The lack of downfield plays limits the Packers offense.

QB Case Keenum hasn’t given the Vikings a reason to use a quick hook.

The Falcons want to get more from their running game.

Three Panthers draft picks hit new highs in playing time.

Saints coach Sean Payton is moving up the all-time wins list.

What was the turning point in the latest Buccaneers loss?

Cardinals RB Adrian Peterson should see plenty of work again this week.

The Rams end a long stretch without a home game this week.

49ers coach Kyle Shanahan looks forward to seeing owner Jed York after a win.

CB Shaquil Griffin lamented his play at the end of last Sunday’s Seahawks loss.