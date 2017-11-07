Vikings considering IR for Sam Bradford while activating Teddy Bridgewater

Getty Images

The Vikings had until tomorrow to activate quarterback Teddy Bridgewater to the 53-man roster, and that’s going to happen.

But according to Chris Mortensen of ESPN, that roster spot could come from another quarterback, as the Vikings are trying to determine if Sam Bradford is going on injured reserve.

Bradford has played just two games this year because of knee problems, but they had previously expressed optimism that his problem might not be season-ending.

Mortensen also notes that Case Keenum is expected to start again this week against Washington, though Bridgewater is close to being ready to play again.