Air Force Academy will be Patriots’ practice home next week

Patriots coach Bill Belichick spent a lot of time around the Naval Academy in his younger days because his father was an assistant coach for the football team and he’ll be spending time at another service academy next week.

It will be the Air Force Academy this time. The Patriots have had plans for some time to spend the week between Sunday night’s game against the Broncos and their Week 11 game in Mexico City in Colorado, and an academy spokesman confirmed to the Denver Post that the Patriots will use the school’s facilities to prepare for their matchup with the Raiders.

Staying in Colorado will allow the Patriots to remain at high altitude after facing the Broncos, which should come in handy as they get ready to play in those conditions again when they’re in Mexico.

There aren’t any details of the Patriots’ schedule for the week. Air Force will also be getting ready for a game at Boise State, so the facilities will be getting plenty of use.