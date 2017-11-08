Bengals place Jake Fisher on non-football illness list

Getty Images

The Bengals confirmed the return of offensive tackle Eric Winston to the team on Wednesday morning and announced the move that opened up a spot on the roster.

Right tackle Jake Fisher has been placed on the non-football illness list a few days after he had to leave the team’s loss to the Jaguars and go to the hospital because of an illness. On Monday, Bengals coach Marvin Lewis said that the illness is something that Fisher has been dealing with at various points this season but it never forced him to miss time in the past.

There’s no word on the specific ailment that is bothering Fisher, but Geoff Hobson of the team’s website reports that the belief is that he will be able to return to action next season.

Andre Smith joins Winston as experienced options for Cincinnati up front for the rest of the season.