Breshad Perriman feels “a little bit of pressure” to produce more

Getty Images

The Ravens passing attack has been a disappointment across the board this season, which means there’s plenty of places to direct criticism on the roster.

One of those places is in the direction of wide receiver Breshad Perriman, who has not taken a leap in his third season since being selected in the first round of the 2015 draft. Perriman has seven catches and 54 yards on 27 targets, including a throw in last Sunday’s loss that turned into a Titans interception when Perriman didn’t do enough to go up to get it.

Perriman said he is “trying to stay patient” because he knows his moment is going to come, but his continued ineffectiveness raises the question of how long the Ravens are going to stay patient.

“Of course, there’s a little bit of pressure, but you can’t really buy into the pressure,” Perriman said, via the Baltimore Sun. “I kind of put pressure on myself as well, but at the same time, I’ve got to look past that. It’s not really all about me.”

It’s not all about Perriman, but his lack of results since coming to Baltimore make it hard to think that he’s going to be part of the solution to what ails Baltimore’s offense.