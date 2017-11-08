Broncos place Menelik Watson on IR, sign Cyrus Kouandjio

Getty Images

The Broncos signed Menelik Watson to a two-year contract as a free agent this offseason, but he won’t be helping them in the second half of his first season in Denver.

Mike Klis of KUSA was the first to report that the Broncos are placing Watson on injured reserve Wednesday and the team announced it a short time later. A calf injury is to blame for the end of Watson’s season.

Klis also reports that the Broncos will sign Cyrus Kouandjio to replace Watson on the roster. The 2014 Bills second-round pick spent time with the Lions this summer, but was cut before the start of the regular season. He joins Donald Stephenson as tackle options with Watson out of action.

While quarterback has been the focal point in most discussions about the struggling Broncos offense, the line has been a major problem as well. Watson’s play contributed to that and the Broncos will need better work from his replacement if things are going to get better over their final eight games.