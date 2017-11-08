Browns claim Josh Keyes off waivers, cut Deon King

Getty Images

The Browns claimed linebacker Josh Keyes off waivers from the Chargers. The team waived linebacker Deon King in a corresponding move.

Keyes originally signed as an undrafted free agent with the Buccaneers in 2015. He played seven games for the Bucs as a rookie, and last season, Keyes saw action in four games for the Bucs and appeared in one with the Falcons.

Keyes played in two games for the Chargers this season.

He has five tackles and five special teams tackles in his career.

King appeared in four games for the Browns this season after spending the first four weeks on the club’s practice squad.