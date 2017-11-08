Browns promote Darius Hillary, place Reggie Porter on IR

Getty Images

The Browns promoted defensive back Darius Hillary from the practice squad. They placed defensive back Reggie Porter (pictured) on injured reserve after he hurt his Achilles at Monday’s practice.

Hillary originally signed with the Bengals as an undrafted free agent in 2016. He was active for one game with the Browns as a rookie, spent nine weeks on Cleveland’s practice squad and five weeks on Cincinnati’s practice squad.

Hillary has spent all of 2017 on the Browns’ practice squad.

His father, Ira, was a wide receiver with the Bengals (1987-89) and Vikings (1990).

The Browns also announced the signing of offensive lineman Korren Kirven to the practice squad.