Calais Campbell on pace for 22 sacks, but not thinking about the NFL record

Getty Images

Jaguars defensive end Calais Campbell has a career-high 11 sacks just halfway through the season, putting him on pace for 22 in 16 games. That means he has a chance at Michael Strahan’s NFL record of 22.5.

But Campbell says he’s not thinking about the league record, or anything beyond beating the Chargers on Sunday.

“I just try to figure out how to win this next game,” Campbell said. “If we get close to [the record] we’ll see, but right now I’m just trying to make a difference in the game.”

Campbell said the Jacksonville defense is putting him in a better position to get to the quarterback than he has been in previously in his NFL career. He already has more sacks this year than ever before in his career, and he might just end up with more sacks than any player since sacks became an official statistic in 1982. But he is not thinking about that.