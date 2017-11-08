Chidobe Awuzie has full practice for first time in a month

Getty Images

Cowboys cornerback Chidobe Awuzie practiced fully Wednesday, the first time that’s happened since Oct. 6. That has him hopeful he can play Sunday against Atlanta.

“When a dog gets hit by a car, it doesn’t want to get off the porch any more,” Awuzie said, via Jon Machota of the Dallas Morning News. “I want to get off the porch. I don’t want to get in that mentality where I’m stuck on the porch. I want to get off the porch.

“I’m trying to get back out there and treat it like nothing ever happened, try to go full-speed, try to feel everything out and we’re definitely going to approach it smarter.”

Awuzie, the team’s second-round pick, has missed five of the past six games with a lingering hamstring injury. He returned for the Packers game Oct. 8 and aggravated the injury and hasn’t played since.

The Cowboys were missing wide receiver Dez Bryant (knee/ankle) and left tackle Tyron Smith (back/groin), neither of whom practiced. The team did not list wide receiver Terrance Williams on its injury report.