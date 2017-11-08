Chris Ballard: Vontae Davis was cleared medically, hasn’t played very well

Getty Images

Colts cornerback Vontae Davis said on Wednesday that he felt “disrespected” by the Colts’ decision to characterize their call to leave him off the roster for last Sunday’s game as not being injury related because he’s still bothered by the groin injury that kept him from playing early in the season.

“I’ve been here six years,” Davis said, via the Indianapolis Star. “We’ve had similar situations where I played hurt. These things happen. And I never got confronted and (no one) said, ‘Your play has slipped.’ Nothing. I was playing at a level that was acceptable. But now, my play slips and this? They should have come to me way earlier and said, ‘Vontae, you’re not yourself. You’re not playing well.’ I told the trainers my groin was not responding.”

Davis has not been appearing on the injury report, but was back on it Wednesday as a limited participant due to his groin injury. Despite that, General Manager Chris Ballard said on JMV1070, via Zak Keefer of the Indianapolis Star, that Davis was cleared of any injury earlier this year by the team’s medical staff and hasn’t had any reason to be on the injury report.

“He hasn’t played very well,” Ballard said.

Davis is set for free agency at the end of the season and a return to the Colts seems unlikely given how things have been playing out over the last week. Davis’ health and the team’s football decisions cloud whether or not he’ll be playing for them before that point.