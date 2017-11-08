Davis Webb: I’m here to learn from one of the best ever

Getty Images

The prospect of Davis Webb seeing time at quarterback for the Giants during his rookie season has been on the table around the team since coach Ben McAdoo broached it after the loss to the Rams last Sunday and then repeated it as a possibility when speaking to reporters on Monday.

Eli Manning isn’t loving the idea and Webb isn’t doing any politicking on his own behalf. The third-round pick said his job is to “be the best teammate that I can be,” which includes helping Manning and hasn’t changed because of anything McAdoo has said this week.

“[I’ll] be a sponge and learn from one of the best players to ever play this game. The best quarterback ever for this franchise,” Webb said, via NJ.com. “There have only been six other guys to throw for 50,000 yards. He’s been a heck of a teammate. He’s been helping me a bunch. I’ve learned so much from him.”

Webb said he feels confident that he can handle playing time if it should come. Webb hasn’t been active for a game yet this year, so, despite the chatter, the Giants have not shared that confidence to this point in the season.