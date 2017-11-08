Deshaun Watson to have ACL surgery Wednesday

Getty Images

It’s been a little less than a week since one of the most impressive starts to an NFL career came screeching to a halt when Texans rookie quarterback Deshaun Watson tore his ACL during a practice.

The injury leaves Watson with a long road back to full health and he’ll start down it on Wednesday. According to multiple reports, Watson will have surgery to repair his injury. Texans team physician Dr. Walter Lowe is expected to perform the operation.

Watson will have about six months until the team’s offseason program begins and about 10 months before training camp, which should provide enough time for him to be back on the field for the 2018 season.

Watson had just set the record for most touchdown passes by a rookie quarterback in a month when he was injured and was on pace to shatter rookie quarterback marks across the board, so the Texans will certainly spend his rehab time hoping that he’ll pick up where he left off.