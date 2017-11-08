DeShone Kizer on A.J. McCarron: Lets me know I have to step game up

AP

The Browns were on a bye last week, which means that quarterback DeShone Kizer didn’t have to speak to reporters in the immediate aftermath of the team’s ultimately unsuccessful bid to make a trade for Bengals quarterback A.J. McCarron.

That left some time for Kizer to compose answers to the team’s interest in bringing in a player to supplant him at the top of the depth chart ahead of Wednesday’s meeting with media members at the team’s facility. Kizer said that he took the interest in McCarron as a sign that he needs to do more.

“It’s part of this business,” Kizer said, via Cleveland.com. “It has absolutely nothing to do with my development and where this team stands. It’s another way of letting me know that I need to step my game up.”

The Browns have sent that message more than once this season as Kizer has been benched in multiple games and sat out while Kevin Hogan started in one contest.

His chances of better results might be helped by a couple of returning receiving options. Corey Coleman is back from a broken hand and Josh Gordon has been reinstated from suspension. Kizer said he’s “looking forward to developing” a relationship with Gordon, who will be eligible to play in Week 13, and doing so quickly could allow Kizer to end on a high note as the Browns go into the offseason considering McCarron and other quarterback options.