Dion Jordan expected to play Thursday, first game since 2014

Dion Jordan may never play up to his draft status and the expectations that came with it. But at least he’s going to play.

According to Brady Henderson of ESPN.com, the Seahawks are expected to activate Jordan today to make him eligible to play Thursday against the Cardinals.

The third overall pick in the 2013 NFL Draft, Jordan washed out in Miami, starting just one game and recording three sacks before missing the entire 2015 season because of multiple substance abuse suspensions. A knee injury cost him the 2016 season and the Dolphins released him, before the Seahawks signed him to a no-risk deal this spring.

But he needed another knee surgery and has been on the non-football injury list, until he started practicing again two weeks ago.

“A lot of guys could lose interest,” Seahawks coach Pete Carroll said of Jordan. “He didn’t. He kept battling to get back. That’s a great sign of what he’s put into it. So we see a real competitive, great dude that wants to get back and prove it. All of that is impressive.”

Jordan’s a different person in many ways, as he’s bulked up to 280 pounds after coming into the league in the 250 range. The Seahawks need the depth at the position, with defensive end Marcus Smith still in the concussion protocol.