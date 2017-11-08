Earl Thomas doubtful, Richard Sherman questionable for Thursday night

Getty Images

It looks like the Seahawks will be playing without safety Earl Thomas again this week.

Thomas sat out last Sunday’s loss to the Redskins with a shoulder injury and has been listed as doubtful for Thursday night’s game against the Cardinals. Thomas did not take part in practice at all this week, which puts him in the same boat as several players listed as questionable.

Cornerback Richard Sherman (Achilles), wide receiver Paul Richardson (groin) and linebacker D.J. Alexander (ankle) were also on the side the last three days. Seahawks coach Pete Carroll said Wednesday, via Curtis Crabtree of PFT and KJR, that he expects Richardson and defensive tackle Sheldon Richardson (questionable, oblique) to be in the lineup against Arizona.

Running back Eddie Lacy, defensive end Marcus Smith and guard Luke Joeckel have been ruled out for Seattle and Carroll also confirmed that tackle Rees Odhiambo is going on injured reserve to make room for defensive end Dion Jordan on the 53-man roster.

“He’s going to play,” Carroll said. “We’re going to play him. We’re anxious to see him. He’s practiced very well. He’s in great shape so we’ll see how he does and look forward to not overloading him play wise but just get him some play time and start building him back into it and see where he fits.”

The Cardinals aren’t dealing with nearly as many injury issues on the short week. Wide receivers Brittan Golden and Chad Williams are both listed as questionable and every player on the active roster was at least a limited participant in practice every day this week.