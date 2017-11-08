Eric Winston back to the Bengals

Getty Images

Veteran offensive tackle Eric Winston is heading back to the Bengals.

Winston wrote on Twitter today that he’s back with Cincinnati.

The Bengals’ offensive tackles have struggled this season, particularly in Sunday’s loss to the Jaguars, when tackle Jake Fisher had to leave the game with an illness. Winston, who was released by the Bengals after the preseason and hasn’t played in the NFL this year, could help.

The 33-year-old Winston, who is also president of the NFL Players Association, played in all 16 games for the Bengals last year, with two starts.