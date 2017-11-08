Everson Griffen doesn’t practice due to foot injury

Getty Images

At the end of the Vikings’ Week Eight victory over the Browns in London, defensive end Everson Griffen appeared to pick up an injury to his foot or leg but said he felt good after the game.

The Vikings had a bye last week so there was no need to offer an update on his condition. That changed with Wednesday’s practice and release of an injury report that showed Griffen did not participate in practice.

He’s listed with a foot injury and there was no word from the team about whether Griffen’s at any risk of missing Sunday’s game against Washington. He’ll be trying to extend his streak of games with at least one sack to nine if he does play.

Right tackle Mike Remmers also sat out practice with a concussion.