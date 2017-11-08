Ezekiel Elliott will attend hearing in NY on Thursday

Getty Images

Ezekiel Elliott is racking up the frequent-flyer miles. For the second consecutive week, the Cowboys star running back will travel to New York for a hearing in his legal battle with the NFL.

At 2 p.m. ET Thursday, a three-judge panel from the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Second Circuit will hear arguments on Elliott’s motion for an injunction blocking his suspension as the case winds through the court system. Elliott received an administrative stay last Friday, allowing him to play another week.

Elliot’s legal team and the Cowboys believe his appearance Thursday improves his chance of a favorable ruling, via Jon Machota of the Dallas Morning News.

Elliott practiced with the Cowboys on Wednesday. He will return to practice Friday unless the court rules against him, with a decision expected sometime Friday.

Elliott missed the bulk of last week’s work while serving his suspension. He crammed Friday and rushed for 93 yards and a touchdown on 27 carries in the Cowboys’ 28-17 victory over the Chiefs two days later.

“I think you’d have to ask him [if missing practice affected him],” Cowboys coach Jason Garrett said Wednesday. “He did miss Wednesday and Thursday. Not only was it the practices, but it was the walk-throughs, the meeting times. That’s a big bulk of the work that you have going into a ball game. It’s first- and second-down stuff. It’s third down. He was able to be there on Friday, and Friday we do some more situational stuff, but we also review that other stuff. He spent some time afterward.

“You have to ask him specifically how he felt rusty, but he certainly played a good ball game. He looked very comfortable out there and played with confidence and really in so many ways helped us control that game with his physicalness as a runner.”

Elliott did not speak to the media Wednesday.