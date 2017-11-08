Five arrested, 15 ejected at Monday’s Packers-Lions game

AP

Unlike the Packers defense, the Green Bay cops actually stopped some people Monday night.

According to Doug Schneider of the Green Bay Press-Gazette, police at this week’s game against the Lions arrested five people and ejected 15 from the stadium.

The amazing part is that it wasn’t a season high, as the Sept. 28 game against the Bears saw seven arrests and 22 ejections. The season low was against the Saints, with just one arrest and three ejections.

As expected, most of the incidents were alcohol related (though there was one drug arrest), and the first ejections came 90 minutes before kickoff (those guys must have really been unhappy about the inactive list). There was one call for a woman down and not breathing, but she just fell down and woke up when the paramedics showed up.

“She passed out due to over-consumption of alcohol,” Green Bay Police Commander Paul Ebel said. “A friend who was with her panicked and called 911, telling the dispatcher that her friend stopped breathing.”

They have a total of 20 arrests and 61 ejections through five regular season home games. And as long as Aaron Rodgers is out and the weather makes people more likely to drink, that’s likely going to trend upward.