Hue Jackson says Josh Gordon returns a different, better person

Getty Images

Browns coach Hue Jackson welcomed a “different” Josh Gordon back to the team facility. On Wednesday, the wide receiver joined his teammates for the first time in more than a year.

Jackson said Gordon isn’t the same person he was in 2016.

“I don’t think he’s [being untruthful],” Jackson said Wednesday, via Mary Kay Cabot of the Cleveland Plain Dealer. “He’s had his butt kicked up over his shoulders quite a few times. At some point in time you mature. What I see is a guy who’s grateful for the opportunity to be back here, grateful to have the opportunity to be in the National Football League and wants to have a better life.”

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell conditionally reinstated Gordon last week. Gordon can work out on his own and attend meetings before returning to practice Nov. 20 and to the field Dec. 3.

“It’s a two-way street,” Jackson said. “We also have to earn his trust. Over time it will show itself where we are, but we’re going to support him, and we’re going to give him every opportunity to do the things that he needs to do to be a part of this football team.”

The question now is: Can Gordon become the player he was in 2014?

Gordon said Wednesday his goal is to “become the best wide receiver of all time.”