Jalen Ramsey: I told A.J. Green he’s soft and weak, which is true

Jaguars cornerback Jalen Ramsey acknowledges he said things that got under Bengals receiver A.J. Green‘s skin before both were ejected for fighting on Sunday. But Ramsey said all he told Green was an accurate assessment of what kind of player he is.

Ramsey said today that he wasn’t saying anything about Green personally, but he did have plenty to say about Green as a player.

“I told Green he was soft and weak. Which is true. I was out there spitting facts,” Ramsey said, via Brian Chojnacki‏ of WTLV in Jacksonville.

Green and Ramsey were seen going back and forth on the field before Ramsey shoved Green to the ground, at which point Green got up and launched a full-on MMA-style attack on Green, landing several punches on the ground and attempting a rear-naked choke. It was a vicious fight between the two of them, and apparently it was preceded by some vicious put-downs.