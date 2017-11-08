Jameis Winston pays Dr. James Andrews a visit

Getty Images

Some have wondered whether the decision to sit Bucs quarterback Jameis Winston and go with Ryan Fitzpatrick for a couple of weeks results less from Winston’s shoulder injury and more from a desire to let Winston eat the bench, instead of eating a W. Apparently, Winston truly is injured.

Via JoeBucsFan.com, Winston paid a visit to Dr. James Andrews.

Winston called the visit “standard protocol,” and he vowed to be back soon.

“I’m preparing to rehab hard for these next couple of weeks and see where we go from there,” Winston said.

Winston is expected to miss at least the next two games for the 2-6 Bucs, whose season is quickly falling apart. Meanwhile, Fitzpatrick once again finds himself in the position of getting a chance to play due to an injury to the guy who was playing, a dynamic that traces back nearly a decade.