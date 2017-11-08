Jared Goff named NFC offensive player of the week

Getty Images

Rams quarterback Jared Goff didn’t even need to play the whole game to win a weekly award.

Goff was named NFC offensive player of the week, after he torched the Giants Sunday.

He was 14-of-22 for 311 yards and four touchdowns, making it easy to let Sean Mannion finish up the third quarter of a 51-17 rout.

Goff has progressed in a number of areas this year, but his ability to make big plays downfield (touchdowns of 52 and 67 yards scattered in there) is among the top of the list of things for Rams fans to be encouraged about.

The fact he doesn’t have to finish such games is another, though they won’t get to play the Giants every week.