Jaydon Mickens named AFC special teams player of the week

Jaydon Mickens hasn’t been with the Jaguars long, but long enough to make an impact.

The wide receiver was named AFC special teams player of the week, after his 63-yard punt return touchdown in the fourth quarter.

Mickens was signed to the Jaguars practice squad in Week Two and promoted to the active roster on Oct. 21.

He was with the Raiders practice squad last season, after signing as an undrafted rookie from Washington. The touchdown was his second career punt return, in his second career game.