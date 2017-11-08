Jerry Jones: Dak Prescott playing at highest level in NFL

Getty Images

Cowboys owner Jerry Jones said Dak Prescott is playing as well as any quarterback in the NFL right now. That includes MVP candidates Carson Wentz and Tom Brady.

So much for critics’ predictions of a sophomore slump.

“I feel like I’m playing well,” Prescott said Wednesday, via Brandon George of the Dallas Morning News. “I’m seeing the field, studying; I’m preparing the right way. I’m able to go out there on Sunday and just let it go and play within myself and have fun and get all these guys the ball, and it’s been working.”

Prescott has completed 63 percent of his passes for 1,818 yards with 16 touchdowns and four interceptions. He also has averaged 7.5 yards per carry and has run for four touchdowns.

That despite the distractions the Cowboys have faced this season.

“I think he’s playing at the highest level in the NFL right now,” Jones said after the Cowboys’ victory over the Chiefs.

Yet, five quarterbacks and a running back currently have better MVP odds than Prescott, who outplayed Alex Smith on Sunday. Prescott received one vote last year to finish sixth in MVP balloting. Teammate Ezekiel Elliott tied for third with six votes.

Prescott has better stats after 24 games than many of the NFL’s top quarterbacks had at the same point in their careers.

“It’s definitely humbling to be in that conversation, to be with those guys, but it’s only 24 games,” Prescott said. “It’s only the beginning.”