Jerry Jones thinks there won’t be any collusion evidence on his phone

Getty Images

As the Colin Kaepernick collusion case moves forward, Kaepernick’s lawyers soon will be gathering text messages and emails, based on a narrow array of search terms, from phones used by key NFL figures, including Cowboys owner Jerry Jones. But Jones thinks they won’t get much from his cell phone device.

‘They’re gonna be a little surprised at how little I use that phone,” Jones told 105.3 The Fan in Dallas on Wednesday morning.

One reason for the limited use of the phone in past years likely came from the fact that he was still using a flip phone. He no longer does.

“Me and all the drug dealers in Dallas had that flip phone,” Jones said.

Funny line, albeit not exactly the image the NFL is hoping for. Still, Jerry can always be counted on for a humorous quip. If/when he ends up being questioned under oath in Kaepernick’s grievance, the smart move would be to avoid getting a laugh and to focus on answering questions truthfully, but without the kind of rambling responses that will give the lawyers great fodder for follow-up questions.

As to the prospect of testifying in the collusion grievance, Jones says he’ll do whatever the lawyers advise him to do. Plenty of lawyers have heard that before, and then ultimately sit there cringing while the witness who thinks he’s helping keep the legal ship afloat is unwittingly firing a torpedo in to its hull.