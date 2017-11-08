Jerry Jones thinks there won’t be any collusion evidence on his phone

Posted by Mike Florio on November 8, 2017, 10:10 AM EST
As the Colin Kaepernick collusion case moves forward, Kaepernick’s lawyers soon will be gathering text messages and emails, based on a narrow array of search terms, from phones used by key NFL figures, including Cowboys owner Jerry Jones. But Jones thinks they won’t get much from his cell phone device.

‘They’re gonna be a little surprised at how little I use that phone,” Jones told 105.3 The Fan in Dallas on Wednesday morning.

One reason for the limited use of the phone in past years likely came from the fact that he was still using a flip phone. He no longer does.

“Me and all the drug dealers in Dallas had that flip phone,” Jones said.

Funny line, albeit not exactly the image the NFL is hoping for. Still, Jerry can always be counted on for a humorous quip. If/when he ends up being questioned under oath in Kaepernick’s grievance, the smart move would be to avoid getting a laugh and to focus on answering questions truthfully, but without the kind of rambling responses that will give the lawyers great fodder for follow-up questions.

As to the prospect of testifying in the collusion grievance, Jones says he’ll do whatever the lawyers advise him to do. Plenty of lawyers have heard that before, and then ultimately sit there cringing while the witness who thinks he’s helping keep the legal ship afloat is unwittingly firing a torpedo in to its hull.

22 responses to “Jerry Jones thinks there won’t be any collusion evidence on his phone

  3. I seriously doubt they will find anything on Jerry Jones phone. He made his stance public, for all to hear, a long time ago! It’s a shame more of the clueless owners did not follow his lead! The Cowboys are still knocking it out of the ballpark on THEIR TV ratings, usually, no matter who they play. Jones has never been accused of not being a good businessman, and part of his acumen is to not piss off the fans!

  4. It’s pretty pathetic that Colin’s gotten this far. He’s the one that started these issues and opted out of his contract with San Fran. Why would he think any team would want him now?

  5. “One reason for the limited use of the phone in past years likely came from the fact that he was still using a flip phone. He no longer does.”

    No longer does?? Does that mean he “destroyed” it?! Ted Wells finds it suspicious that he conveniently replaced his phone!!

  6. donterrelli says:
    November 8, 2017 at 10:27 am
    It’s pretty pathetic that Colin’s gotten this far. He’s the one that started these issues
    No. Overzealous police started “these issues” and most of the people “these issues” directly related to feel pretty good about Kaep.
    #yourtimeisshort

  8. Tiffany says:
    November 8, 2017 at 10:39 am
    “One reason for the limited use of the phone in past years likely came from the fact that he was still using a flip phone. He no longer does.”

    No longer does?? Does that mean he “destroyed” it?! Ted Wells finds it suspicious that he conveniently replaced his phone!!

    LOL

    The dopes out there who still believe Goodell, will not get that joke. HIlarious.

  10. I’m surprised Goodell hasn’t bribed a team to sign Kaepernick, like he did when he bribed the Rams to sign Sams.

  12. No surprise – probably won’t find any signs of “collusion” on any owner’s phone. I doubt these billionaires are shooting each other a text saying, “Hey, let’s block that Kaepernick guy from playing football”.

    It’s an attention grabbing suit that will go nowhere. Kaepernick probably realized he sabotaged his career prospects, knew the money would run out, and a media hound attorney coupled with bad advice from his entourage convinced him to sue.

    Kaepernick was done with football when he sat. It was written all over him and he has done NOTHING since then to prove otherwise. If he wanted it he would be having open workouts, training, and saying very loudly “I don’t care what my role is, I just want to FOCUS ON FOOTBALL and contribute”.

  13. You only have to be worried in legal proceedings if you did what you’re being accused of.

    Considering this case is the absolute definition of frivolous, the Owners have no reason to be nervous and every reason to joke around about this. The only smoking gun that would blow this thing up is a text or email exchange from one owner to another saying “I won’t sign him if you won’t.” I can’t fathom that that would exist. One owner doesn’t really have anything to gain from coercing another team’s owner into not signing Kaepernick.

    In fact, I’m sure a lot of owners would love for someone to just “fall on the sword” and sign the guy so they can stop having to answer questions and accusations of why their own team isn’t signing him.

  17. It only takes a few taps to delete text message conversations on a phone and a couple of mouse clicks to delete e-mails. It’s not like they need staff to destroy their phones with hammers or Bleach Bit their email servers.

  18. “THAT phone” being the key word. Like drug dealers, Jerry uses a burner phone just for these court ordered occasions.

  21. It only takes a few taps to delete text message conversations on a phone and a couple of mouse clicks to delete e-mails. It’s not like they need staff to destroy their phones with hammers or Bleach Bit their email servers.

    If they get a warrant for your phone number, they don’t need the physical device to retrieve every single text message ever sent to and from your number, unless it was sent my a means of encrypted messaging, similar to iMessage, or Facebook Messenger etc, since these messages are sent as “data”.

