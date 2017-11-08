Jets have no “prerequisite” to see Christian Hackenberg in lineup

Getty Images

Before the regular season got underway, one of the questions about the Jets was how long it would be before they turned to Christian Hackenberg at quarterback.

The season has not played out as poorly as many expected, however, and Josh McCown‘s play has been one of the biggest reasons for that success. McCown is completing 70.4 percent of his passes and has a 13:7 touchdown to interception ratio for the 4-5 Jets, which has created more chatter about bringing McCown back than about a need to take a look at Hackenberg.

McCown’s still 38, though, and the Jets presumably still would like to know what, if anything, the 2016 second-round pick has to offer. General Manager Mike Maccagnan was asked about that during a session with reporters on Wednesday and said he was neither ruling out a McCown return nor pressing to get Hackenberg his first regular season action.

“I don’t think there’s any prerequisite of what we need or don’t need to do,” Maccagnan said, via Ralph Vacchiano of SNY.

There are still seven games left this season and they could bring injuries or other developments that force the Jets to make a move at quarterback. Until they happen, there’s little reason to think the Jets will rock a boat that’s proven seaworthy thus far.