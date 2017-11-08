Jordan Jenkins is the AFC defensive player of the week

Getty Images

The Jets defense was in a dancing mood against the Bills last Thursday.

They got into the spirit by overwhelming the Buffalo offense on the way to a 34-21 win. They held the Bills to less than 200 yards until a pair of garbage time drives, forced three fumbles and sacked Tyrod Taylor seven times in the best outing for their pass rush all year.

Linebacker Jordan Jenkins was in the thick of the action. He had two sacks, two tackles for losses and forced Taylor to fumble on one of the sacks to help pave the way to the team’s fourth victory of the season.

Jenkins was named the AFC defensive player of the week in recognition of that effort. It’s the first time the second-year player has taken home the honor and the first time any Jets linebacker has done it since David Harris in 2011.