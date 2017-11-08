Josh Gordon: “My goal is to be the best wide receiver of all time”

AP

Josh Gordon hasn’t played in an NFL game since 2014. But he has pretty high hopes for his comeback.

Gordon talked to reporters Wednesday, his second day back at the office since being reinstated by the league after multiple violations of the substance abuse policy. And he’s expecting to return to his previous form whenever he returns to the field.

“Ultimately my goal is to be the best wide receiver of all time, so I think any wide receiver, any position should see themselves in that way,” Gordon said, via Mary Kay Cabot of the Cleveland Plain Dealer. “For me, that’s always been my goal, and it’s just been re-affirmed for me time and time again and now being back in the situation to do it, I plan on seeing it through.”

He didn’t spend much time talking about his struggles with substance abuse, saying: “No regrets. That whole experience was fundamental for my growth.”

He also didn’t expound on a recent GQ Magazine story in which he said he got high on game days throughout his career.

“Anything like that has already been stated,” he said. “I know I’m clean and sober and I’m looking forward to that. The ceiling is very high and there’s a lot of potential there.”

That’s always been the case, as he showed in 2013 when he caught 87 passes for 1,646 yards and seven touchdowns. But the bigger stat has been the 51 of his last 56 games he’s missed because of suspensions, which means he has a lot to prove.