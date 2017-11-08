Josh Norman wanted to take Thomas Rawls’ arm “off his shoulder”

Getty Images

Seahawks tight end Jimmy Graham made Washington cornerback Josh Norman mad by grabbing his facemask. So Norman got even . . . by making Thomas Rawls pay.

“I will say this: There was a play that happened earlier in the game where . . . they tried grabbing my facemask and torque it to the ground,” Norman told 106.7 The Fan’s Grant Paulsen and Danny Rouhier on Wednesday. “And I was just like, I wasn’t having it. I got a little pissed off after that.”

Norman got a horsecollar penalty on the play in the second quarter, while Graham was not penalized for grabbing Norman’s facemask.

But with 8:34 remaining in the game, Norman got his revenge. He stopped Rawls for no gain on third-and-one, grabbing Rawls by his stiff arm and using it to pull the running back to the ground.

“I kind of get a little emotional, heated when things like that happen,” Norman said of the Graham play earlier in the game. “So I kind of took it upon myself, the next time that did happen, I was gonna [get even]. So I saw it again. Number 34, he hits it outside, and he just put his arm out there, and it looked like some chum meat.

“So, I just went out there and I grabbed it, and I wanted to take it off its socket. You know, I really wanted to take his arm off his shoulder, but I couldn’t because of how the ankle was, so I just took it down with me, and I looked and made sure he didn’t get to the first down, and I got up and I was excited, man. I really was.”

Washington, like Norman, held on for a 17-14 victory.