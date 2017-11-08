Julio Jones limited, kicker Matt Bryant’s not kicking today

Getty Images

Falcons kicker Matt Bryant was visibly uncomfortable Sunday, and they’re giving him a few days off this week to see if it helps.

According to D. Orlando Ledbetter of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution, the veteran kicker was held out of practice Wednesday because of a calf injury, and coach Dan Quinn said he may not kick until Friday.

He referred to Bryant as “day to day” (as we all are), and they brought kicker Mike Meyer back to the practice squad to give them some cover and the ability to practice.

Bryant was favoring his right leg last week after kicking a 53-yard field goal, and would only say “there were problems there, yes,” and, “it’s injured down there. On that category, I guess it’d be up to coach to tell.”

The Falcons are also holding wide receiver Julio Jones out of practice day, though he’ll go through the walk-through so he’ll be termed limited. Jones also came up with some degree of leg injury last week.