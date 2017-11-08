Karlos Dansby wins NFC defensive player of week honors

Getty Images

Karlos Dansby went a decade between player of the week awards.

So it’s fitting he made some history in the process.

The Cardinals linebacker was named NFC defensive player of the week, after recording a sack and an interception in last week’s win over the 49ers.

With the pick, he became the fifth player in league history to record 40 sacks and 20 interceptions, joining Brian Urlacher, Seth Joyner, Ray Lewis and Wilber Marshall in an exclusive club.

Dansby last won the weekly award in Week 10 of 2007, and bringing the 36-year-old linebacker back for another stint has been a good bit of business for the Cardinals.