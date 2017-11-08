Kyle Shanahan’s wife wants to know when Jimmy Garoppolo will play

AP

Everyone wants to know when Jimmy Garoppolo will make his 49ers’ debut. It’s a question even Mandy Shanahan is asking her husband, Kyle.

“I know everyone is very excited and wants to see him play,” Shanahan said, via Eric Branch of the San Francisco Chronicle. “Including myself. Including our coaches and players. Including my wife. I get that. I’m very well aware of that. But I’m fortunate to be in a situation where we can do what we think is right.”

Shanahan said he expects rookie C.J. Beathard to start against the Giants with Garoppolo still learning the playbook. The 49ers acquired Garoppolo on Oct. 30 not to “save the season,” given their 0-9 record, but to be the long-term answer at quarterback.

“I am very eager and excited to see him out there,” Shanahan said. “That doesn’t mean that’s the right decision. That’s what I’m trying to balance out. If I just went off impulse and feeling, I would have done that the very first day. The very first second. But I’m trying to do what’s right for Jimmy and what’s right for our team. A lot of things go into that. It’s not just something I can set a date on or plan. It’s something I have to evaluate.”

Garoppolo was happy to learn he has a fan in his coach’s wife.

“I haven’t had a chance to meet her yet,” he said. “It’s always a good thing to hear.”