Laryngeal fracture will end Henry Anderson’s season

Getty Images

The Colts have lost another player to injured reserve, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter. Defensive lineman Henry Anderson will undergo season-ending surgery to repair a laryngeal fracture after being hit in the throat during Sunday’s victory over the Texans.

The Colts previously placed quarterback Andrew Luck (shoulder), first-round pick Malik Hooker (knee) and running back Robert Turbin (elbow) on injured reserve, among others. Anderson will become the 14th Colts player on IR, via Spotrac.

Anderson had 22 tackles and two sacks in nine games this season. His rookie season of 2015 ended in Week 9, too, when he tore an ACL.

Margus Hunt, who has played in 53 career games but has never started, could replace Anderson in the lineup. Second-year veteran Hassan Ridgeway also likely sees increased snaps in Anderson’s absence.

The Colts already promoted defensive tackle Joey Mbu from the practice squad.