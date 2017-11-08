Mandate to scout quarterbacks points to Eli benching

Posted by Mike Florio on November 8, 2017, 10:37 AM EST
The news was that the Giants have told their scouts to start taking a close look at incoming college quarterbacks. The implication could be this: Davis Webb is about to start playing.

Before deciding whether to use what likely will be a high first-round pick on a quarterback in 2018, the Giants first need to know whether they will be entrusting the job to 2017 fourth-round rookie Davis Webb.

Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott was a fourth-round pick a year ago, and look at what he turned out to be. With Webb, there’s only one way to know what he’s going to be — they need to get him on the field. And they definitely need to do it before they put the name of another quarterback on a draft card.

Which means that the Giants will have to bench Eli Manning. Which likely would guarantee that, whoever the quarterback is in 2018, it won’t be Eli.

16 responses to "Mandate to scout quarterbacks points to Eli benching

  2. Eli isn’t great (never was), but the Giants’ record is not on him as much as it is on poor coaching, a terrible offensive line, and a mismanaged roster.

  3. Eli has had a nice career, but any mention of him as a Hall of Famer is a joke. Two flukey (and defensive driven) Super Bowls is nice, but he’ll still always be remembered as Peyton’s kid brother.

  5. I don’t agree with Mike’s assessment here but pretending his take is true for a moment, this only paints an even greater picture of dysfunction than we’re already aware of.

    The next-generation QB search should have begun 1-2 years ago… waiting until after the tires to fall off a car is about the worst possible franchise position to be in.

  6. If the Giants already expect this to be Manning’s last year with the team, then there’s no value in sticking with him when they are at 1-7 and the season is already sunk. Get Webb some experience to see if they really need to spend an early pick on a QB or if Webb is likely to be a long-term replacement for Manning.

  10. How is the memorabilia scam investigation coming, Sheriff Goodell?

    Oh. that’s right…The Giants are openly allowed to cheat and control the league whenever or wherever they chose.

  fin72 says:
    November 8, 2017 at 10:51 am
    Eli has had a nice career, but any mention of him as a Hall of Famer is a joke. Two flukey (and defensive driven) Super Bowls is nice, but he’ll still always be remembered as Peyton’s kid brother.
    Yet he will make the Hall of Fame based on two SB MVPs. SB 46 MVP was deserved, he was the best player on the field that day. He also won Playoff games on the way to those SBs where he was flat out great. He was also terrific in SB 42, Tuck should have gotten the MVP, but Eli was terrific in that game as well.

    Playoff victories in Green Bay, against HOF QBs, SF where he willed that team to win and in Dallas where he snatched a victory cement his legacy as a damn good big game QB.

    He has career numbers and two SB MVPs vs Bellichik and Brady. I know people wnat to hate on him, but he is making the Hall of Fame.

  13. Every team scouts all the QBs and all other positions. The Packers are too scouting QBs as are the Texans, Philly and EVERYONE else.

  15. I think it points to Eli not being benched. Its an indication to me that Webb is not a viable solution. In an ideal world, the Giants would gain a top QB in the next draft and that QB would sit for a year behind Eli. Pre-season is not always the greatest test, but Webb looked ill prepared.

    The Dak Prescott analogy is strange. Yes a 4th round pick, but he caught people’s eye in practice and pre-season…..not so much with Webb. I don’t think there is any magic in the 4th round.

