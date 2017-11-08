Mandate to scout quarterbacks points to Eli benching

Getty Images

The news was that the Giants have told their scouts to start taking a close look at incoming college quarterbacks. The implication could be this: Davis Webb is about to start playing.

Before deciding whether to use what likely will be a high first-round pick on a quarterback in 2018, the Giants first need to know whether they will be entrusting the job to 2017 fourth-round rookie Davis Webb.

Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott was a fourth-round pick a year ago, and look at what he turned out to be. With Webb, there’s only one way to know what he’s going to be — they need to get him on the field. And they definitely need to do it before they put the name of another quarterback on a draft card.

Which means that the Giants will have to bench Eli Manning. Which likely would guarantee that, whoever the quarterback is in 2018, it won’t be Eli.