Martellus Bennett out again this week

The Packers offense has not found its footing since Aaron Rodgers‘ broken collarbone and their attempt to change that this week will come without the help of tight end Martellus Bennett.

Packers coach Mike McCarthy announced on Wednesday that Bennett will not play against the Bears because of a shoulder injury. Bennett also missed last Monday’s loss to the Lions and McCarthy said that Bennett has been meeting with the team’s medical staff in hopes of finding a solution to the problem.

It’s the second player that the Packers have already ruled out for the week as McCarthy said on Tuesday that safety Morgan Burnett won’t be playing. The Packers also lost right tackle Bryan Bulaga for the year when he tore his ACL against Detroit.

Bennett has 24 catches for 233 yards on the year, which Bennett has suggested will be his final one in the NFL.