No practice for Dez Bryant, Tyron Smith on Wednesday

The Cowboys will kick off their practice week without wide receiver Dez Bryant or left tackle Tyron Smith on the field.

Both players emerged from Sunday’s victory over the Chiefs with injuries and coach Jason Garrett said that they will not be practicing on Wednesday. Garrett said, via Clarence Hill of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram, that they hope Smith will be able to practice at some point this week after hurting his groin against Kansas City.

It’s a new problem for Smith, who has dealt with back problems throughout the season without missing a game. Garrett said that the back is OK at the moment.

Bryant hurt his ankle and knee during the game and Garrett described the latter injury as a bruise on Wednesday. Bryant said the ankle was sore and bruised after beating the Chiefs.

Wide receiver Terrance Williams also hurt his ankle and Garrett said he will be limited in practice.