Packers cut Martellus Bennett

Martellus Bennett‘s time in Green Bay is over.

The Packers cut Bennett today, Field Yates of ESPN reports. The Packers used the failed to disclose a medical condition designation on Bennett, who didn’t play last week and wasn’t expected to play this week because of a shoulder injury.

Bennett hasn’t been much of a factor this season, with 24 catches for 233 yards. The $6.3 million signing bonus the Packers paid Bennett now looks like a major mistake for a team that doesn’t usually make free agency mistakes. It’s possible that the Packers will try to recoup some of that signing bonus, depending on the nature of the alleged undisclosed medical condition.

Bennett has said he plans to retire after this season, so it’s possible he has played his last game. He will now be subject to waivers, so if some team wants him and he wants to keep playing, he could be claimed tomorrow and play for another team as soon as his shoulder is healthy.