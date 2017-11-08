Phillip Dorsett could see bigger opportunity this week

Getty Images

Wide receiver Phillip Dorsett has played just over 19 percent of the Patriots’ offensive snaps this season, but that number could go up against the Broncos this Sunday.

Chris Hogan did not practice on Tuesday because of the shoulder injury he suffered in a Week Eight victory over the Chargers and Dorsett would bump up the depth chart a notch if he can’t go this week. The timing is better than it might have been earlier in the season as Dorsett has had time to learn the offense after coming over from the Rams and coach Bill Belichick said Tuesday that the team has already been giving him more to do.

“Yeah, Phil’s gotten better every week,” Belichick said in comments distributed by the team. “We’ve expanded his role and scope, things that he’s learning and areas that he’s responsible for every week. He’s a smart kid. He works hard. He’s making progress.”

Dorsett had three catches in Week Two and has not caught a pass since Week Four, so it would be an adjustment to suddenly be in a big role. Should he get it and handle it well, a bigger portfolio might remain in place once Hogan is back as well.