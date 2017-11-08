Report: Giants ownership put out word to scout college QBs

Getty Images

There’s been plenty of talk lately about the short-term future of the Giants quarterback position, about Eli Manning‘s starting job and whether Davis Webb is going to get any snaps this year.

Giants ownership is apparently taking a longer view.

According to Jordan Raanan of ESPN.com, owner John Mara put out word several weeks ago to start looking closely at the top college quarterbacks, including Sam Darnold and Josh Rosen and others.

Vice president of player evaluation Marc Ross, their top college scouting executive, went to UCLA recently to personally scout Rosen.

Of course, every team with a top pick ought to be looking at quarterbacks, whether they need one or not, because they’re valuable trade chips if nothing else (see the 49ers squeezing picks out of the Bears to move up one spot for a guy they weren’t going to take).

And if the season ended today, the Giants would be picking third. Also, a lot of people would be saying “Why did the season end in Week 10?” And lots of Giants fans might be relieved if it did.

So while the news that they’re looking is easy to oversell, it’s also a reflection of how wrong this season has gone for the Giants.