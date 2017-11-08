Report: Jerry Jones believes Goodell lied about Ezekiel Elliott

Getty Images

So why is Cowboys owner Jerry Jones targeting Commissioner Roger Goodell? On the surface, it’s supposedly about the contract, and only about the contract.

But the it’s-just-business approach has a very real personal element to it. According to Clarence E. Hill, Jr. of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram, Jones believes that Goodell lied about the question of whether running back Ezekiel Elliott would be suspended. Specifically, Jones believes Goodell said Elliott would not be suspended.

Per Hill, Jones views the situation as an “unforgivable breach of trust.”

Jones has publicly commented on several occasions about the Elliott suspension, arguing that the situation results from a flawed internal disciplinary process that emerged from an overreaction to the Ray Rice mess. More than three years later, this new mess could end up being just as messy, if not messier.