Report: Vontae Davis needs season-ending surgery

Getty Images

Wednesday can’t end soon enough for the Colts. First came news that defensive lineman Henry Anderson needs season-ending surgery to repair a laryngeal fracture. Now Stephen Holder of the IndyStar reports doctors have recommended season-ending surgery for cornerback Vontae Davis.

Davis sought independent opinions from other doctors on his lingering groin injury with he and the organization publicly feuding over the extent of Davis’ injury.

Coach Chuck Pagano and the organization have stood behind Davis’ benching last Sunday as a coach’s decision and not injury related. Davis has insisted he was injured, saying Wednesday he felt “disrespected” with the team’s handling of his injury.

He was back on injury report Wednesday as a limited participant in practice.

Holder reports doctors have told Davis he has muscle separating from the bone and “continuing to play with the injury could ultimately make it worse.”

The Pro Bowler becomes a free agent at the end of the year, making it unlikely he ever plays a down for the Colts again.