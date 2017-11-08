Robert Mathis charged with operating a vehicle while intoxicated

Getty Images

Former Indianapolis Colts defensive end and current assistant coach Robert Mathis was officially charged with operating a vehicle while intoxicated while endangering a person on Tuesday, according to the Associated Press.

The charges stem from an arrest on Oct. 24 where Mathis was stopped after driving the wrong way down a one-way street and failing to signal for a turn. Mathis was under the legal blood alcohol limit but still appeared impaired in video of the arrest taking by the Indianapolis police. Mathis said he had taken two shots of Crown Royal whiskey and a “sleeping aid” earlier in the night before operating the vehicle.

The charge, filed in Hamilton Superior Court, is a misdemeanor violation.

The Colts added Mathis to their coaching staff in September as a pass rush consultant. Mathis ranks 18th on the all-time sack list with 123 sacks.