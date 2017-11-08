T.Y. Hilton named AFC offensive player of the week

AP

It hasn’t been a particularly enjoyable season for Colts wide receiver T.Y. Hilton.

His numbers have been down with Andrew Luck on the sideline, there was talk about a trade sending him elsewhere before last week’s deadline and he created a bit of a stir by publicly criticizing the team’s offensive line after a losing effort. All of that likely made Week Nine that much sweeter.

The Colts ended a three-game losing streak with a 20-14 win over the Texans and Hilton had his biggest game of the year with five catches for 175 yards and two touchdowns to lead the way offensively.

The NFL announced on Wednesday that Hilton has been named the AFC’s offensive player of the week as a result of that performance. He joins Marvin Harrison as the only receivers in team history to win the award multiple times.