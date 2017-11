Getty Images

The Texans promoted defensive tackle Chunky Clements off their practice squad. The team had an opening after releasing defensive end Kendall Langford.

The undrafted rookie out of Illinois was with the Vikings in training camp. Minnesota cut him before the start of the season.

Langford signed with the Texans’ practice squad Oct. 25. He has yet to play in a regular-season game.

Houston also announced the signing of guard Dorian Johnson to the practice squad.