Thomas Rawls back to Seahawks’ lead running back role amid Eddie Lacy injury

The fact that Chris Carson remains the leading rusher among running backs for the Seahawks a full month after a serious ankle injury landed him on injured reserve speaks to the struggles Seattle has had to find consistency on the ground this season.

Seattle had wanted to give Eddie Lacy an extended look beginning last Sunday against the Washington Redskins. However, Lacy injured his ankle after gaining 20 yards on six carries. That injury has once again elevated Thomas Rawls to the lead role in Seattle’s backfield morass.

Rawls is expected to handle the lion’s share of the carries for the Seahawks Thursday night against the Arizona Cardinals. Rawls gained 39 yards on nine carries last week for the Seahawks and caught two passes for 31 yards as well.

“Thomas came in and looked like the Thomas of old, very poised and calm, not trying to press and do too much,” offensive line coach Tom Cable said.

However, he has just 98 yards for the season on 39 carries, which yields an average of just 2.5 yards per carry. While the rushing attack was able to take a small step forward last week, it’s far from the production Seattle would like to see on the ground. While Lacy hasn’t officially been declared out for this week, the chances of playing on a short week are slim. That gives Rawls another chance to carry the load with J.D. McKissic and C.J. Prosise set to serve in complementary roles.

“We love Thomas. He’s going to be our guy and we’ll ride with him,” offensive coordinator Darrell Bevell said. “He has history with us and he’s done a great job for us.”